Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Secure Trust Bank (STB)

11/4/2021 – Secure Trust Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 1,848 ($24.14) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Secure Trust Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,587 ($20.73) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Secure Trust Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,587 ($20.73) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Secure Trust Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/21/2021 – Secure Trust Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 1,848 ($24.14) price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Secure Trust Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/6/2021 – Secure Trust Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

STB opened at GBX 1,299 ($16.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £242.11 million and a P/E ratio of 6.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,212.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,193.37. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 794 ($10.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

