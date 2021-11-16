Reef (REEF) Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $458.26 million and $74.01 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.96 or 0.00367046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00048626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00222279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 15,973,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.