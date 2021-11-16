Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.61

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 1374348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.
Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.
Reinvent Technology Partners Y Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTPY)
Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Recommended Story: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.