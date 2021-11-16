Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.61

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 1374348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTPY. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

