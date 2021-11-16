Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,812 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of Reliant Bancorp worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 204,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBNC stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $580.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.97. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.22.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 15.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

