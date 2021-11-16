Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,216,000 after acquiring an additional 504,585 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,976,000 after acquiring an additional 339,399 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth approximately $9,080,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 61.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 476,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,696,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 82.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after buying an additional 135,829 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE:HI opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.87. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.68%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

