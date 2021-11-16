Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -43.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.76.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.65 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

MYTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

