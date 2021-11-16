Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,290 Shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.90% of ProPhase Labs worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 21,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 337,232 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 44,494 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. 10.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRPH shares. Dawson James downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of PRPH stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

