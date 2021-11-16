Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 58,621 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58,621 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Noah worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOAH. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Noah during the second quarter worth about $7,984,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Noah by 165.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 156,570 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Noah by 166.0% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 216,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 134,872 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Noah by 117.1% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 115,232 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Noah during the first quarter worth about $4,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOAH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noah presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

NOAH stock opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. Analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

