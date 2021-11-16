Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €45.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RNO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renault presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.85 ($44.52).

EPA RNO opened at €34.29 ($40.34) on Friday. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The company’s 50 day moving average is €31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.57.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

