ReNew Energy Global (RNW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. ReNew Energy Global has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of ReNew Energy Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

