Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Repay by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,270,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after acquiring an additional 363,429 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Repay by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,319,000 after acquiring an additional 994,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Repay by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,008,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after acquiring an additional 67,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Repay by 15.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,234,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,754,000 after acquiring an additional 435,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Repay by 5.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,192,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,752,000 after acquiring an additional 174,269 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Repay has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

