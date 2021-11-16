Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Sells $26,322.12 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $26,322.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fund Iv L.P. Omega also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 23,235 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $782,090.10.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 11 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $368.50.

On Monday, November 8th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 3,817 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $127,984.01.

On Thursday, November 4th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 25,225 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $847,055.50.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $408,702.18.

On Thursday, September 16th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $180,229.35.

NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,756. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 2.36. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 26.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 452,551 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 280,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 57,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

