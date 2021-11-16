Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Repro Med Systems in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repro Med Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $3.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 0.44. Repro Med Systems has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,630,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,373,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,082,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 1,534,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 620,630 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,044,000. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

