Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Repro Med Systems in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repro Med Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,630,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,373,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,082,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 1,534,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 620,630 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,044,000. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Repro Med Systems
Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.
