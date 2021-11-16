Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MWA. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

MWA opened at $14.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $78,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,595 shares of company stock valued at $667,878. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

