Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Plug Power Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Plug Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

PLUG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $41.82 on Monday. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,163,322,000 after buying an additional 741,751 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in Plug Power by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after buying an additional 2,193,309 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Plug Power by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after buying an additional 6,007,238 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Plug Power by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,243,000 after buying an additional 439,992 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

