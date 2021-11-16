Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Western Midstream Partners, LP’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $22.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 3.74. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $23.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,730 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915,860 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,518,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,852,000 after buying an additional 685,009 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,642,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,860,000 after buying an additional 457,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

