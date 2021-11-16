Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Graphite Bio, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Graphite Bio in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($2.34) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.13). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Graphite Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ GRPH opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07. Graphite Bio has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $28,727.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 184,175 shares of company stock worth $2,463,114. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

