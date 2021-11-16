Research Analysts Set Expectations for Olaplex Holdings Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Olaplex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $26.73 on Monday. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $30.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

