Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for S&T (SANT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for S&T (ETR: SANT):

11/10/2021 – S&T was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

11/5/2021 – S&T was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/4/2021 – S&T was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/4/2021 – S&T was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

10/12/2021 – S&T was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/12/2021 – S&T was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/12/2021 – S&T was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

9/17/2021 – S&T was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shares of S&T stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €19.98 ($23.51). 210,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 23.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €21.67 and its 200 day moving average is €20.89. S&T AG has a 12 month low of €18.08 ($21.27) and a 12 month high of €24.20 ($28.47).

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

