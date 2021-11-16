Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH remained flat at $$3.68 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,516. The company has a market cap of $51.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -0.10. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.
