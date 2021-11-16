Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH remained flat at $$3.68 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,516. The company has a market cap of $51.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -0.10. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

