Revlon (NYSE:REV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care, fragrances and personal care products. Their brand names are REVLON, COLORSTAY, REVLON AGE DEFYING, ALMAY and ULTIMA II in cosmetics; MOON DROPS, ETERNA 27, ULTIMA II and JEANNE GATINEAU in skin care; CHARLIE and FIRE & ICE in fragrances; and FLEX, OUTRAGEOUS, MITCHUM, COLORSTAY, COLORSILK, JEAN NATE, PLUSBELLE, BOZZANO and COLORAMA in personal care. “

Get Revlon alerts:

Revlon stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.76. Revlon has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Revlon will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Revlon by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Revlon by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Revlon by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Revlon by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Revlon by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revlon (REV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.