Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,916 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,828,000 after buying an additional 398,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after buying an additional 683,374 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,927,000 after buying an additional 1,848,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after buying an additional 1,733,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,365,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,113,000 after buying an additional 66,598 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.80. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RVLV. MKM Partners upped their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

In related news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $302,139.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,738,067.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,125,748 shares of company stock valued at $75,912,275 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

