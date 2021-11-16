Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. Ribbon Communications reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.73 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $903.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 76,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.