Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases New Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,201 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics stock opened at $259.55 on Tuesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $75.53 and a twelve month high of $264.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.
In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total value of $726,102.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,641 shares of company stock worth $11,463,365 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SYNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.
About Synaptics
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
