Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases New Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,201 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics stock opened at $259.55 on Tuesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $75.53 and a twelve month high of $264.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total value of $726,102.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,641 shares of company stock worth $11,463,365 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

