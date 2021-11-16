Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 18.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 528,154 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 271,517 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 187,467 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 290,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 95,985 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $113.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.48 and its 200-day moving average is $105.85. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $85.31 and a 1 year high of $113.90.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

