Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.94

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.94 and traded as high as C$44.48. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$43.71, with a volume of 124,936 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target (up from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.94.
In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.32, for a total transaction of C$134,302.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,187,403.52.
Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (TSE:RCH)
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.
