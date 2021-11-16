Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.94

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.94 and traded as high as C$44.48. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$43.71, with a volume of 124,936 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target (up from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.32, for a total transaction of C$134,302.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,187,403.52.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.