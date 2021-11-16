RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.370-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $433.50 million-$434.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $420.55 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.320 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNG. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.90.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.35 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.66. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $207.53 and a 1-year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $140,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,683 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $949,182.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 191,072 shares in the company, valued at $49,243,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,089 shares of company stock worth $23,956,862. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

