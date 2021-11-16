Robert W. Baird Lowers Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) to Neutral

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

BODY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Beachbody in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

Beachbody stock traded down 1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 237,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,400. Beachbody has a 12 month low of 4.48 and a 12 month high of 18.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 5.65.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

