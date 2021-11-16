Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $452.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $411.57.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $384.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.78. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $224.06 and a 12 month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

