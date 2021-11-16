Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $452.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $411.57.
Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $384.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.78. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $224.06 and a 12 month high of $460.21.
In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
