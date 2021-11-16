Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:RKLY traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. 46,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,191. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90. Rockley Photonics has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $16.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

RKLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

