Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Issues Earnings Results

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 106.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. 9,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,446. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

