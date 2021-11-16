Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) Short Interest Down 97.8% in October

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the October 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rosetta Genomics stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Rosetta Genomics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.39.

Rosetta Genomics Company Profile

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. provides therapeutic, diagnostic product development and medical research services. The company develops and commercializes new diagnostic tests based on various genomics markers, including DNA, microRNA and protein biomarkers and using various technologies, including, qPCR, microarrays, next generation sequencing and fluorescence in situ hybridization.

