Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) Short Interest Down 97.8% in October

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the October 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Rosetta Genomics stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Rosetta Genomics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.39.
Rosetta Genomics Company Profile
See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.