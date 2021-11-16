Roth Capital Begins Coverage on European Sustainable Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:EUSG)

Analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:EUSG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EUSG opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Get European Sustainable Growth Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,010,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 54.9% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.