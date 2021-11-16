Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 22.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AGCO were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,711,000 after acquiring an additional 90,916 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,378,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 213,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,236,000 after acquiring an additional 123,259 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO opened at $127.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.03 and a one year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

