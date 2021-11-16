Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Five9 were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in Five9 by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Five9 by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Five9 stock opened at $161.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.52 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.27. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $1,949,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $956,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,900,583. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

