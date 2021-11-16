Royal Bank of Canada Sells 8,197 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,197 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of AutoNation worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8,472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $2,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,303,386 shares of company stock worth $162,274,319. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Stephens upped their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $129.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.52 and a 52 week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

