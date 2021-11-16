Royale Finance Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $308,082.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00069401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00071317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00093746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,717.12 or 0.99943232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.85 or 0.07051423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,197,903 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

