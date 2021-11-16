Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Gap Up to $41.70

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.70, but opened at $46.30. Royalty Pharma shares last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 44,903 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPRX. Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 10.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $997,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,607 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,942,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,482,000 after acquiring an additional 493,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,460,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,204 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,302,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,307,000 after acquiring an additional 596,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

