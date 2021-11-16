RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of RXST stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. RxSight has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 20.31, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($2.56). The company had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RxSight will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

