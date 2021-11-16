Ryanair (LON:RYA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.73

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.73 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.22). Ryanair shares last traded at GBX 16.82 ($0.22), with a volume of 512,064 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.44. The company has a market capitalization of £189.81 million and a P/E ratio of -29.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

