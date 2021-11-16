Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RYAAY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.48.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $114.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $94.68 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Ryanair by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,170,000 after buying an additional 264,133 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Ryanair by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,172,000 after buying an additional 294,131 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,298,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,580,000 after buying an additional 87,015 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 6.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,264,000 after buying an additional 296,366 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 7.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,662,000 after buying an additional 159,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

