Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Update

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the October 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Shares of SAABF stock remained flat at $$29.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89. Saab AB has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $30.12.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile

Saab AB engages in the production and sale of products, services, and solutions for military defence, commercial aviation and civil security. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. The Aeronatics segment includes advanced development of military and civil aviation technology.

