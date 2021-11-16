Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Update

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the October 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.
Shares of SAABF stock remained flat at $$29.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89. Saab AB has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $30.12.
Saab AB (publ) Company Profile
