SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $415.50 million-$417.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.82 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.54.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -96.64 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $167,618.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,935.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

