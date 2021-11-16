Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $972.03 Million

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will announce sales of $972.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $981.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $958.00 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $936.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

SBH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of SBH opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $102,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.