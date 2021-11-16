Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $972.03 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will announce sales of $972.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $981.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $958.00 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $936.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

SBH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of SBH opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $102,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

