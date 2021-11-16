SALT Trading Down 30.3% Over Last 7 Days (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, SALT has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $13.00 million and approximately $57,526.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00048980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00212897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010459 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

