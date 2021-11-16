Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Sanderson Farms worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 4.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAFM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $187.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.66. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.55 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.92.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

