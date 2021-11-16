Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Position Reduced by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sanmina by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,114. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SANM. Bank of America cut shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

