Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) SVP Sells $51,168.60 in Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.60. 400,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.51. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

SANM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 49,929 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth about $4,548,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sanmina by 8.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

