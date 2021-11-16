Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) SVP Sells $51,168.60 in Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.60. 400,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.51. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 49,929 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth about $4,548,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sanmina by 8.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.