SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €136.57 ($160.67).

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on SAP in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock traded down €0.38 ($0.45) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €124.72 ($146.73). 1,323,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €122.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €121.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82. SAP has a 1 year low of €97.35 ($114.53) and a 1 year high of €129.74 ($152.64).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.