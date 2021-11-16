Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,637,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,049,000 after purchasing an additional 492,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in National Beverage by 106.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after buying an additional 452,272 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in National Beverage by 91.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,152,000 after buying an additional 152,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in National Beverage by 105.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after buying an additional 140,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in National Beverage by 157.4% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 187,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 114,414 shares during the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.73 and a 52-week high of $98.21. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

